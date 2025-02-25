Leonardo Spinazzola News: Delivers four crosses against Como

Spinazzola (thigh) had one key pass, four crosses (three accurate), three clearances and two tackles (one won) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Como.

Spinazzola played full minutes after sitting out two matches and was one of the few bright spots for his side in the upset loss. He's likely to be given another shot versus Inter since his competition Mathias Olivera (calf) didn't get minutes in this one. The two could also feature together. He has scored once and posted six chances created, 20 crosses (eight accurate) and 10 corners in his last five displays.