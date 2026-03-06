Leonardo Spinazzola News: Dishes out helper against Torino
Spinazzola assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate), three clearances and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 victory against Torino.
Spinazola was involved in both goals, as he fed Alisson Santos from the flank before the first one and picked up a secondary assist thanks to a precise cross on the second one. He's up to four helpers this year, but his previous one dated back to late October. He has swung in at least one cross in 33 contests in a row, amassing 33 deliveries (11 accurate), scoring twice and adding 12 chances created and 12 shots (three accurate) through that stretch. Moreover, he has tallied one or more clearances in the last three bouts, totaling six.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Spinazzola See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final PicksJuly 1, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 25, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 19, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 15, 2021
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat SheetJune 9, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Spinazzola See More