Leonardo Spinazzola News: Dishes out helper against Torino

Spinazzola assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate), three clearances and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 victory against Torino.

Spinazola was involved in both goals, as he fed Alisson Santos from the flank before the first one and picked up a secondary assist thanks to a precise cross on the second one. He's up to four helpers this year, but his previous one dated back to late October. He has swung in at least one cross in 33 contests in a row, amassing 33 deliveries (11 accurate), scoring twice and adding 12 chances created and 12 shots (three accurate) through that stretch. Moreover, he has tallied one or more clearances in the last three bouts, totaling six.