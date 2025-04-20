Leonardo Spinazzola News: Peppy against Monza

Spinazzola drew four fouls, won one tackle and recorded five crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Monza.

Spinazzola got the nod as a winger to substitute for David Neres (calf) and was dynamic on the wing, co-leading his side in two offensive categories. He'll compete with Giacomo Raspadori in this role if the starter remains sidelined. He has totaled four shots (one on target), five key passes, 14 crosses (two accurate) and seven clearances in his last five displays (four starts).