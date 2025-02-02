Leonardo Spinazzola News: Scores in start

Spinazzola scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.

In recent starts for Napoli, Spinazzola has generated some upside from the team's left flank, logging 17 crosses in three appearances. He was not so active with crosses Sunday but easily compensated for a lack of cross quantity with his first league goal since the 2023-24 Serie A, when Roma had him.