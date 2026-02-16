Leonardo Spinazzola News: Scores in Sunday's draw

Spinazzola scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Roma.

Spinazzola scored his third goal of the season Sunday, a strike in the 40th minute assisted by Eljif Elmas. It was one of two shots he put on target and he also created one chance and recorded one accurate cross. He was subbed off in the 70th minute for Mathias Olivera after a productive shift versus his former club.