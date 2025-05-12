Leonardo Spinazzola News: Serviceable versus Genoa

Spinazzola had four crosses (one accurate), two tackles (zero won), three clearances and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Genoa.

Spinazzola drew his fourth start in a row, benefiting from Alessandro Buongiorno's thigh injury, as Mathias Olivera starred as a center-back and had a dynamic performance on the wing. He has posted multiple crosses in the last four matches, piling up 17 (three accurate) and tallying eight key passes, five tackles (two won) and seven clearances.