Spinazzola returned from a brief absence and got the nod at right-back due to Giovanni Di Lorenzo's suspension. He managed to go to distance and was productive on both end. He'll compete with Miguel Gutierrez and Mathias Olivera to start on the left in most matches. He has had the upper hand over his rivals so far, getting the nod in the last five games he was available for. He has launched one or more crosses in every instance, totaling 14 (two accurate) and posting six key passes, five tackles (four won) and eight clearances, with one goal, one assist and no clean sheets.