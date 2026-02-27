Leonidas Stergiou Injury: Could be available
Stergiou (muscular) could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bremen, coach Franck Schmidt said in the press conference. "Everyone else is training and available."
Stergiou has been dealing with a muscular issue for weeks, but he is now trending toward being available for Saturday's showdown against Bremen after avoiding the injury report. That is a major lift for Heidenheim, as the defender was brought in to lock down a starting role on the back line and his return would immediately stabilize the defense.
