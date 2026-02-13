Leonidas Stergiou Injury: Late call Sunday

Stergiou (muscular) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Augsburg, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference. "Leo is still a question mark due to muscle issues."

Stergiou has missed the last two matches with a muscle issue and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's showdown against Augsburg. The defender is set to be evaluated after Saturday's final training session to determine whether he is cleared to return to action. Getting him back would be a major lift for the squad, as he was brought in to lock down a starting role along the backline.