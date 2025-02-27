Leonidas Stergiou Injury: Out to face Munich

Sterigou will not be an option for Friday's match against Bayern Munich due to injury, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "Leonidas has joined the team with a heel injury."

Sterigou appears to have been dealt an injury over the week, as the defender has been listed as out despite seeing the full 90 last week and no report of an injury. That said, this will force a change, with the defender starting in three of the club's past four games. Josha Vagnoman will replace him in the starting XI, as he is their typical starter in that spot.