Leonidas Stergiou Injury: Suffers new setback

Stergiou suffered a new muscle fiber injury and is ruled out for the time being, according to coach Frank Schmidt.

Stergiou just can't seem to catch a break this season. The defender has already dealt with multiple setbacks since arriving at Heidenheim, and this latest muscle fiber injury sends him back to the sidelines for the time being. It's a tough blow for Heidenheim, as Stergiou was penciled in as a regular starter along the back line. With him out of the lineup, the team will have to reshuffle the deck defensively, with Tim Siersleben emerging as the leading candidate to step in and fill the gap.