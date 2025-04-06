Leonidas Stergiou News: Assist during return

Stergiou assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Bochum.

Stergiou returned from his suspension Saturday, seeing the start and full 90 minutes of play. He would earn an assist, finding Ermedin Demirovic in the 85th minute for the final goal of the match. This is a rare assist for the defender, with it only his second of the season in nine appearances.