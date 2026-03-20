Leonidas Stergiou News: Back available Saturday

Stergiou (undisclosed) is back available for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Except from Paca, everyone is on board."

Stergiou has shaken off the recurring muscle issues that kept him sidelined over the last two matches and is back in contention for Saturday's showdown against the Werkself. The defender has carved out a solid role since joining Heidenheim, but those repeated muscle setbacks could still limit him, with the medical staff expected to ease him back in off the bench before ramping up his minutes in the coming fixtures. Marnon Busch is still the favorite to get the start until Stergiou is fully back up to speed.