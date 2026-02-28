Leonidas Stergiou News: Finds bench role
Stergiou (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bremen.
Stergiou finds a bench role for Saturday's showdown against Bremen after progressing from a muscular issue that had troubled him for weeks. He avoids the injury report and returns to the matchday squad as a substitute option. Even in a reserve role, his availability is a positive development for Heidenheim given his expected importance in the defensive setup.
