Leonidas Stergiou headshot

Leonidas Stergiou News: Finds bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Stergiou (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bremen.

Stergiou finds a bench role for Saturday's showdown against Bremen after progressing from a muscular issue that had troubled him for weeks. He avoids the injury report and returns to the matchday squad as a substitute option. Even in a reserve role, his availability is a positive development for Heidenheim given his expected importance in the defensive setup.

Leonidas Stergiou
FC Heidenheim
