Stergiou progressed through the youth systems of FC Wattwil, FC Wil 1900, and FC St. Gallen before breaking into St. Gallen's senior squad during the 2018\/19 season and later moving to VfB Stuttgart, initially on loan in 2023 before signing permanently with a contract running until June 30, 2028. Across his club career, Stergiou has recorded 139 appearances in the Swiss Super League, 28 Bundesliga appearances, and additional matches in the Swiss Cup, DFB-Pokal, Champions League, and Europa League qualification, contributing goals and assists at domestic and European level. At international level, he debuted for Switzerland's senior national team in June 2022 and has earned six caps, including three appearances at Euro 2024.