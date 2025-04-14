Leonidas Stergiou News: Nets on Saturday

Stergiou scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Werder Bremen.

Stergiou netted the opener in the 19th minute after dribbling past Michael Zetterer. Stergiou also made eight clearances, two interceptions and two tackles. He has now recorded goal contributions in consecutive appearances and registered over seven clearances in both of those.