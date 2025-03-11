Fantasy Soccer
Leonidas Stergiou headshot

Leonidas Stergiou News: Receives two-match ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Stergiou has been handed a two-match Bundesliga suspension by the DFB after getting sent off in Saturday's clash with Kiel, the club announced.

Stergiou received a red card in the 52nd minute of Saturday's match against Kiel and has been handed a two-match ban after the German Football Association suspended him for an additional game on Monday. He will miss Sunday's match against Leverkusen and the trip to Frankfurt on March 29. Finn Jeltsch is a likely replacement until he returns from suspension.

Leonidas Stergiou
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
