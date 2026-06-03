Leonidas Stergiou News: Returns to Stuttgart

Stergiou has returned to Stuttgart following the conclusion of his loan spell at Heidenheim, where a difficult second half of the season plagued by injuries limited him to just five Bundesliga appearances across all competitions without a goal or assist, according to Kicker.

Stergiou had joined Heidenheim in January with the hope of rediscovering his form and earning regular playing time, but the Swiss international's spell at the club proved frustrating given the physical setbacks that restricted his involvement. His return to the Cannstatt side now carries added significance following Lorenz Assignon's shoulder surgery, with the uncertainty over the right-back's recovery timeline opening the door for Stergiou to regain a place in coach Sebastian Hoeness' plans as the backup option behind Josha Vagnoman heading into the 2026/27 season.