Leonidas Stergiou headshot

Leonidas Stergiou News: Sees red

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Stergiou was shown a red card in the 52nd minute in Saturday's match against Kiel.

Stergiou returned to action from injury Saturday but will head back to the sidelines for at least one match, as he was shown a straight red. He will be suspended for their match against Leverkusen on March 16, returning against Frankfurt on March 29. This will force a change, with Finn Jeltsch as a possible replacement.

Leonidas Stergiou
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
