Leopold Querfeld News: Eight clearances Saturday

Querfeld looked well on his way to a second consecutive clean sheet Saturday, but Kevin Diks converted a penalty in the 94th minute to end that hope and give Union a loss. He played well on the defensive end though, making eight clearances, blocking two shots and intercepting one pass across his full 90 minutes of action. He faces a favorable matchup Sunday versus Werder Bremen.