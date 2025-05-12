Fantasy Soccer
Leopold Querfeld headshot

Leopold Querfeld News: Good showing in defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Querfeld had two tackles (one won), five clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 25th minute.

Despite the ugly 3-0 result, Querfeld was solid in the back line for Union Berlin against Heidenheim. In 90 minutes played, the 21 year old won six of his 12 duels, made five clearances, two interceptions, and eight recoveries. Querfeld has been a mainstay in Berlin's defense since March, and will likely be in the starting lineup for their final match of the Bundesliga campaign against Augsburg this Saturday.

Leopold Querfeld
Union Berlin
