Leopold Querfeld News: Nets rare goal
Querfeld scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Querfeld scored a rare goal during Sunday's narrow win. The defender isn't frequently a contributor going forward and isn't likely to find many goal contributions, but he produced a crucial one Sunday. Querfeld will have another tough clash with Munich before the international break.
