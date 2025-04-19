Fantasy Soccer
Leopold Querfeld headshot

Leopold Querfeld News: Scores, assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Querfeld assisted on a goal and got one of his own in Union Berlin's 4-4 draw against VfB Stuttgart Saturday.

Querfeld and Diogo Leite helped each other out, assisting each other on goals in an offensive explosion for Union Berlin. Querfeld has a good chance to replicate this showing against VfL Bochum next Sunday, as the side has allowed 62 goals in Bundesliga matches this season.

