Leopold Querfeld News: Scores, assists in draw

Querfeld assisted on a goal and got one of his own in Union Berlin's 4-4 draw against VfB Stuttgart Saturday.

Querfeld and Diogo Leite helped each other out, assisting each other on goals in an offensive explosion for Union Berlin. Querfeld has a good chance to replicate this showing against VfL Bochum next Sunday, as the side has allowed 62 goals in Bundesliga matches this season.