Leopold Querfeld News: Scores, assists in draw
Querfeld assisted on a goal and got one of his own in Union Berlin's 4-4 draw against VfB Stuttgart Saturday.
Querfeld and Diogo Leite helped each other out, assisting each other on goals in an offensive explosion for Union Berlin. Querfeld has a good chance to replicate this showing against VfL Bochum next Sunday, as the side has allowed 62 goals in Bundesliga matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now