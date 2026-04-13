Leopold Querfeld headshot

Leopold Querfeld News: Scores from only shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Querfeld scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against FC Heidenheim.

Querfeld scored his third goal of the season as Union Berlin fell to a 3-1 defeat to Heidenheim. This goal came when Union were already 2-0 behind. He was assisted by Rani Khedira, and the goal came from his only shot of the match.

Leopold Querfeld
Union Berlin
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