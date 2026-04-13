Leopold Querfeld News: Scores from only shot in loss

Querfeld scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against FC Heidenheim.

Querfeld scored his third goal of the season as Union Berlin fell to a 3-1 defeat to Heidenheim. This goal came when Union were already 2-0 behind. He was assisted by Rani Khedira, and the goal came from his only shot of the match.