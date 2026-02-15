Leopold Querfeld News: Scores opening penalty in loss

Querfeld scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Hamburger SV.

Querfeld scored the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot as his side fell to a 3-2 defeat. The defender scored his second goal of the season as he opened the scoring against Hamburg. This was the third penalty he has taken this year, having also scored in the previous game. Only Harry Kane has scored more goals than Querfeld in the DFB Pokal, as he has scored four goals in that competition.