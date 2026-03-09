Leopold Querfeld News: Set for suspension

Querfeld will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Querfeld picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga play and will be sidelined for Sunday's showdown against Freiburg due to suspension. The center-back has been a mainstay in Union's back line all season, so his absence leaves a real void in the starting XI and forces a tactical reshuffle. Stanley Nsoki and Derrick Kohn are expected to see larger roles for that game.