Leopold Querfeld News: Sets up goal
Querfeld assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Wolfsburg.
Querfeld set up the only goal in the 63rd minute for Benedict Hollerbach with a headed pass. Querfeld hit the post and also recorded seven clearances, one block and one tackle. He has been involved in two goals across the last four games, his only involvements this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now