Leopold Querfeld

Leopold Querfeld News: Sets up goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Querfeld assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Wolfsburg.

Querfeld set up the only goal in the 63rd minute for Benedict Hollerbach with a headed pass. Querfeld hit the post and also recorded seven clearances, one block and one tackle. He has been involved in two goals across the last four games, his only involvements this campaign.

Leopold Querfeld
Union Berlin

