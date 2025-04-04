Leroy Sane News: Fires seven shots

Sane took seven shots (two on goal), crossed four times (two accurate) and created two chances during Friday's 3-1 win over Augsburg.

Sane was held off the scoresheet, but it wasn't from a lack of effort as he led Bayern with seven shots in the match. The attacker has combined for 14 shots, five chances created and seven crosses over his last three Bundesliga appearances, scoring three goals over that stretch.