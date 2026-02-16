Leroy Sane News: Fully fit to play

Sane didn't feature for Galatasaray after his late exit against Manchester City in the Champions League but is fit to return after training fully in recent days, coach Okan Buruk said in the press conference, according to KAFA Sports. "Sane has been training with the team for the last three days. He's in a condition to play. He'll be with us tomorrow."

