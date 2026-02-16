Leroy Sane News: Fully fit to play
Sane didn't feature for Galatasaray after his late exit against Manchester City in the Champions League but is fit to return after training fully in recent days, coach Okan Buruk said in the press conference, according to KAFA Sports. "Sane has been training with the team for the last three days. He's in a condition to play. He'll be with us tomorrow."
Sane picked up an undisclosed issue in the last Champions League showdown against Manchester City and has been sidelined for the Lions ever since. The winger has logged three straight days of full training and is locked in to return for Tuesday's playoffs clash with Juventus. That's a huge boost for Galatasaray as he's a nailed-on starter up top and is expected to slide right back into the starting XI against the Old Lady.
