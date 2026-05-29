Leroy Sane News: Joins Germany for World Cup

Sane has been picked to serve with Germany during the 2026 World Cup and is likely to earn starting time.

Sane is back for another World Cup as the winger is set to join the team in the United States, likely a key player for the club. He just ended his first season in Turkiye with Galatasaray, marking a decent campaign, notching seven goals and nine assists in 43 appearances with the team. That said, his decent season is likely to earn him the starting role on the right flank for the German national team, also being a decent veteran presence in the relatively young German attack. He may see some rotation later in the group stage for the likes of Lennart Karl or Jamie Leweling, getting younger guys a chance, although his starting role should stick in important games. He is still a pacey option who will find space, a decent bet for a goal contribution or two during the tournament.