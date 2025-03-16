Leroy Sane News: Nets opener

Sane scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin.

Sane had his first goal contribution in two appearances Saturday, with the attacker finding the back of the net in the 75th minute. This marks his seventh league goal of the season, brining him to 11 goal contributions in 22 appearances (12 starts). He did do this all from the bench, not appearing until the 65th minute.