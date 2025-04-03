Lesley Ugochukwu Injury: Injured against Palace

Ugochukwu had one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. He was injured and subbed out in the 71st minute.

According to Southampton's manager Ivan Juric, Ugochukwu had a problem during the Palace game, resulting in his substitution. After logging three consecutive starts, that may come to a sudden halt should he be unavailable for Southampton's upcoming clash Sunday at Tottenham.