Lesley Ugochukwu headshot

Lesley Ugochukwu Injury: Loan locked for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Ugochukwu (not injury related) won't be available for Tuesday's game against Chelsea since he's not allowed to face his parent club.

Ugochukwu has been a regular for the Saints in recent weeks, as he's started in seven of the team's nine last matches between the Premier League and the FA Cup since the beginning of January. His absence from Tuesday's match will open the door for Flynn Downes to potentially make a start.

Lesley Ugochukwu
Southampton
