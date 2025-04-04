Lesley Ugochukwu News: Avoids issue
Ugochukwu (undisclosed) is available for Sunday's trip to Tottenham, per manager Ivan Juric. "Manning is okay, Lesley is okay. Smallbone will be back in training tomorrow."
Ugochukwu came off with an apparent injury against Crystal Palace, but is now fit and available for a return. The midfielder will hope to get straight back in the starting XI for the Sunday showdown with Spurs.
