Lesley Ugochukwu News: Provides one assist in win

Ugochukwu assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Crystal Palace.

Ugochukwu turned in a strong all-around performance in Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, first contributing offensively with his first assist of the season after winning the ball in midfield and setting up Jaidon Anthony. He also impressed defensively, recording three tackles, two interceptions and three clearances. The midfielder is an undisputed starter for his side, having started 20 of his 25 Premier League appearances this season while tallying three goals and one assist during that span.