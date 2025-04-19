Lesley Ugochukwu News: Scores goal

Ugochukwu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Going into Saturday, Ugochukwu had not logged a domestic-league goal since the 2021-22 Ligue 1 and had not even recorded an on-target shot for Southampton. That changed Saturday, and he now has at least multiple direct goal contributions. Along with the goal and assist, Ugochukwu has 13 chances created, 15 clearances, 12 interceptions and nine blocks.