Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lesley Ugochukwu headshot

Lesley Ugochukwu News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Ugochukwu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Going into Saturday, Ugochukwu had not logged a domestic-league goal since the 2021-22 Ligue 1 and had not even recorded an on-target shot for Southampton. That changed Saturday, and he now has at least multiple direct goal contributions. Along with the goal and assist, Ugochukwu has 13 chances created, 15 clearances, 12 interceptions and nine blocks.

Lesley Ugochukwu
Southampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now