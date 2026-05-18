Levi Colwill Injury: Carefully managed by staff

Colwill (knee) is being managed carefully after his return from injury and won't start Tuesday's clash against Tottenham, according to coach Calum McFarlane. "We need to be careful with Levi. He's obviously off the back of a very serious injury and has performed well in those two games. We'll see how he looks today, how he reports, and we'll make a decision on that. It's been great to have him back, great for English football as well. I think we've got a really talented, really high-potential player here. Injuries are a part of it, and he's shown really good mental strength and character to come through that and perform away at Anfield and in an FA Cup final. So we're really, really excited about Levi and he's added a lot to the team, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. It's been a brilliant two games for him, and hopefully, he can finish the season strongly."

Colwill has started Chelsea's last two fixtures since returning from his lengthy knee injury, but the club is not prepared to risk him from the beginning against Tottenham given the importance of managing his workload carefully at this stage of his comeback and with the World Cup looming in a few weeks for him with the Three Lions. Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to take his spot in central defense if the late assessment confirms he should be kept on the bench, with Chelsea prioritizing Colwill's long-term availability over any short-term starting role.