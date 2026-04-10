Levi Colwill Injury: Continues to recover

Colwill (knee) is out for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Levi is training but still has some hurdles to overcome first."

Colwill is still sidelined despite looking to be nearing a return after training this week, not fit enough to give his knee a go yet. This is a rough spell for the defender who tore his ACL in August, seeing a relatively quick recovery but still having yet to play this season. A return could come in August as he continues to recover, although they will not rush him back after such a serious injury.