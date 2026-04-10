Levi Colwill Injury: Continues to recover
Colwill (knee) is out for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Levi is training but still has some hurdles to overcome first."
Colwill is still sidelined despite looking to be nearing a return after training this week, not fit enough to give his knee a go yet. This is a rough spell for the defender who tore his ACL in August, seeing a relatively quick recovery but still having yet to play this season. A return could come in August as he continues to recover, although they will not rush him back after such a serious injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Levi Colwill See More
-
Game Previews
Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2097 days ago
-
Game Previews
Chelsea vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW18107 days ago
-
Game Previews
Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW13132 days ago
-
Game Previews
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction137 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10161 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Levi Colwill See More