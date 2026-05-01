Levi Colwill Injury: Could make squad Monday

Colwill (knee) could be in line to make his season debut Monday against Nottingham Forest, according to interim manager Calum McFarlane. "Reece is back in training, and Levi is back in training also," McFarlane stated at his pre-Forest press conference. "Levi has had a long injury and we don't want to push him too much. But both are looking good and potentially they could be [in the squad vs Forest], yes," he added.

Colwill has been featuring for Chelsea's U21 side in the last few weeks, and given that he's been participating in full training as well, all signs point to the defender potentially making the squad for Monday. If he doesn't, though, he should still have a shot at playing before the end of the season -- assuming he doesn't have any setbacks. Colwill has been sidelined since pre-season due to a serious knee injury.