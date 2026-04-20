Levi Colwill Injury: Logs 60 minutes for U21s

Colwill (knee) has played 60 minutes with the U-21s and could feature before the end of the season, according to coach Liam Rosenior. "Very hopeful that we'll see him before the end of the season. He played 60 minutes for the Under-21s, and while it was a very low-level game, getting 60 minutes was a really good start for him. We want him to be involved in the next game on Saturday with the Under-21s, and build him up because it's been a really bad injury that he's come back from. His rehab has gone really well and he's trained today."

Colwill took a significant step in his recovery from a serious knee injury by logging 60 minutes for the Under-21 side, giving the coaching staff a positive indicator of where his fitness stands. The England international has been sidelined for a lengthy spell this season, making his return to team training and involvement with the youth side an encouraging development. Manger Liam Rosenior stopped short of setting a firm timeline, but his comments suggest the defender is on track to see first-team action before the campaign wraps up. A return to full fitness would bolster Chelsea's defensive options at a critical stage of the season.