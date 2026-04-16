Levi Colwill Injury: Set for U21 minutes

Colwill (knee) will play for the U21 side Friday and is eyeing a return to the senior squad before the end of the season, according to coach Liam Rosenior. "I'm hoping we'll see Levi before the end of the season as Levi is an outstanding player and a leader in the dressing room. 'Levi will play some minutes with the Under-21s tomorrow, which is fantastic for him. When you have a long-term injury, to the extent of Levi's injury, you need a long rehab period. I want to make sure he is 100 per cent right in terms of his match fitness before we consider him for our first team"

Colwill (knee) remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Manchester United as he continues his recovery from a long term knee ligament injury suffered earlier in the season, but he is expected to get minutes with the U21 side Friday. The defender has returned to training in recent weeks but is still not ready to feature, with the staff taking a cautious approach to his reintegration.