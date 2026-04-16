Levi Colwill headshot

Levi Colwill Injury: Set for U21 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 6:40am

Colwill (knee) will play for the U21 side Friday and is eyeing a return to the senior squad before the end of the season, according to coach Liam Rosenior. "I'm hoping we'll see Levi before the end of the season as Levi is an outstanding player and a leader in the dressing room. 'Levi will play some minutes with the Under-21s tomorrow, which is fantastic for him. When you have a long-term injury, to the extent of Levi's injury, you need a long rehab period. I want to make sure he is 100 per cent right in terms of his match fitness before we consider him for our first team"

Colwill (knee) remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Manchester United as he continues his recovery from a long term knee ligament injury suffered earlier in the season, but he is expected to get minutes with the U21 side Friday. The defender has returned to training in recent weeks but is still not ready to feature, with the staff taking a cautious approach to his reintegration.

Levi Colwill
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Levi Colwill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Levi Colwill See More
Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW20
SOC
Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW20
Author Image
Luke Atzert
103 days ago
Chelsea vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW18
SOC
Chelsea vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW18
Author Image
Luke Atzert
113 days ago
Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW13
SOC
Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW13
Author Image
Luke Atzert
138 days ago
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction
SOC
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
143 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10
Author Image
Luke Atzert
167 days ago