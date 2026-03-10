Levi Colwill Injury: Spotted on grass

Colwill (knee) was spotted on grass Tuesday during the preparation of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, according to Football London.

Colwill took a positive step forward in his recovery from the ACL injury he suffered before the season, as the defender was spotted back on the grass Tuesday while Chelsea prepares for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain. He is still likely many weeks away from returning to the matchday squad, but seeing him back in outdoor training suggests he could make it back before the end of the season to feature for the Blues. Until then, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Mamadou Sarr or Tosin Adarabioyo have been the options to start in central defense under coach Liam Rosenior.