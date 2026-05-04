Levi Colwill News: Bench option Monday
Colwill (knee) is on the bench for Monday's clash against Nottingham.
Colwill has been included in the squad after all signs pointed toward a potential return following his participation in full training and recent appearances for Chelsea's U21 side, with the coaching staff rewarding his progression with a place among the substitutes. The defender has been sidelined since pre-season due to a serious knee injury, making his inclusion in the senior matchday squad a significant milestone in what has been a lengthy road back to full fitness.
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