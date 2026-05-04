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Levi Colwill News: Bench option Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Colwill (knee) is on the bench for Monday's clash against Nottingham.

Colwill has been included in the squad after all signs pointed toward a potential return following his participation in full training and recent appearances for Chelsea's U21 side, with the coaching staff rewarding his progression with a place among the substitutes. The defender has been sidelined since pre-season due to a serious knee injury, making his inclusion in the senior matchday squad a significant milestone in what has been a lengthy road back to full fitness.

Levi Colwill
Chelsea
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