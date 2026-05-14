Levi Colwill News: Could start FA Cup final

Colwill (knee) has trained well this week and could feature in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, according to coach Calum McFarlane. "Levi's had a really good rehab and, before he played his first game back for us against Nottingham Forest, he played for the Under-21s on two or three occasions. So, it's been a really good training week for Levi and he was exceptional against Liverpool. That speaks a lot about him, being able to produce that sort of performance after that time out, and at a really difficult place. He has trained well this week, and we're looking forward to potentially having him on Saturday as well."

Colwill started in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Anfield, his first appearance in the starting XI since last summer's Club World Cup final, and delivered an impressive display despite the lengthy spell on the sidelines. The 23-year-old England international had worked his way back carefully through appearances for the Under-21 side before earning his return to the first team, and his form at Liverpool has clearly given manager Calum McFarlane the confidence to consider him for Wembley. His potential involvement in the FA Cup final represents a remarkable turnaround after the serious knee injury that ruled him out since pre-season.