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Levi Colwill News: Makes first start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Colwill (knee) makes his first Premier League start of the season for Saturday's clash against Liverpool, marking a significant milestone in his return from the serious knee injury he sustained in pre-season, the club posted.

Colwill had been working his way back gradually and featured 45 minutes of bench in Monday's clash against Nottingham Forest. After completing a full week of training, coach Calum McFarlane decided to hand him a starting role against one of the league's top sides is a strong vote of confidence in his recovery. The England international's return to the starting lineup is a major boost for Chelsea heading into the final stretch of the season, with the club having managed his comeback carefully to ensure he is fully ready before being thrown into the thick of things.

Levi Colwill
Chelsea
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