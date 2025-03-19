Levi Colwill News: Makes five clearances
Colwill registered one tackle (one won), five clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 30th minute.
Colwill managed to make five clearances against Arsenal during the loss Sunday. He will enter the international break scoring once in the last seven appearances, completing 20 clearances while making 15 tackles in that span.
