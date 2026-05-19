Levi Colwill News: Rested versus Tottenham

Colwill won't play Tuesday against Tottenham because of load management following his recent return from a knee injury, Bobby Vincent of Football London reports.

Colwill started in each of the last two games across all competitions, and the midweek contest came too soon for him to make another appearance given that he previously missed several months with a severe injury. While his workload could continue to be managed carefully, he'll aim to be fit in the short term. Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato will likely form the center-back pairing, with Trevoh Chalobah sitting on the bench against the Spurs.