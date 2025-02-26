Levi Colwill News: Scores against Southampton

Colwill scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-0 win against Southampton.

Colwill recorded his first goal of the season and second even in the Premier League during the win against the Saints. On the defensive end, he is averaging about three clearances per game ranking up 77 on the season, which is a career high in the PL for him.