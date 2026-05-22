Levi Colwill News: Should return Sunday

Colwill is entering Sunday's match against Sunderland as a likely option, according to manager Callum McFarlane. "Levi trained today, and that's really promising. We have another day of training tomorrow, so he will see how he is after that, but we're hopeful he'll be fit for Sunday."

Colwill was already known to be rested last match and likely to return for the season finale, and that is now appearing to be coming to fruition, as the defender is trending towards a return Sunday. After nearly a full season sidelined, this is good news for the defender, at least finishing the season on the field. He has started in two of his three appearances since returning, so he has a chance of seeing the starting XI in the season finale.