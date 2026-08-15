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Levi Colwill News: Starts in last friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Colwill (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's last friendly against Real Sociedad, the club posted.

Colwill had been omitted from the squad against Juventus as a precaution, with coach Xabi Alonso noting after that match it was just discomfort rather than an injury and that he was hopeful for a quick turnaround. His return to the starting XI confirms that read, positioning him to reclaim his central defensive role after recently returning from ACL surgery, during which he started the final three games of last season.

Levi Colwill
Chelsea
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